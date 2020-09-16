Alert:Noted Scientist claims Coronavirus is just beginning to unfold and worse is yet to come

Noted world health expert David Nabarro, who is associated with the World Health Organization (WHO), has said that the corona epidemic is still in its infancy. According to David, the possibility of a second wave of the Corona is not averted and it can create a very dangerous situation.

According to a report published in the Telegraph, health expert David Nabarro has told this information to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee of the UK Parliament that currently being free from anxiety about the coronavirus can cause major harm. David said that this is not the time to take a sigh of relief, but to be prepared for the great catastrophe to come.