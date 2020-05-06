All private doctors will have to work in a government hospital, license will be canceled if the order is not accepted

Mumbai, 6/5: The deadly coronavirus in the country has caused the most havoc in Maharashtra. So far around 700 people have died due to this virus in Maharashtra alone. The highest number of cases in the state is coming from the capital city Mumbai. In such a situation, the Directorate of Medical Education and Research has today issued an order for private doctors to work in a government hospital.

The license will be canceled if the order is not accepted

The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has made it mandatory for all private doctors in Mumbai to work in a government hospital. The great thing is that if any private doctor ignores this order then his license will be canceled. There are about 25 thousand private doctors and health workers in Mumbai.

Will have to work for at least 15 days the order, private doctors and medical officers have been asked to work in Coronavirus hospitals for at least 15 days.