ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ଖସିଲା ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି: ସେବାୟତ ଗୁରୁତର

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 127,288,626
    World
    Confirmed: 127,288,626
    Active: 21,927,868
    Recovered: 102,571,067
    Death: 2,789,691
  • USA 30,917,130
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,917,130
    Active: 7,006,614
    Recovered: 23,348,504
    Death: 562,012
  • Brazil 12,490,362
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,490,362
    Active: 1,300,041
    Recovered: 10,879,627
    Death: 310,694
  • India 11,971,004
    India
    Confirmed: 11,971,004
    Active: 487,840
    Recovered: 11,321,578
    Death: 161,586
  • Russia 4,510,744
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,510,744
    Active: 282,842
    Recovered: 4,130,498
    Death: 97,404
  • UK 4,329,180
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,329,180
    Active: 415,295
    Recovered: 3,787,312
    Death: 126,573
  • Italy 3,512,453
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,512,453
    Active: 571,878
    Recovered: 2,832,939
    Death: 107,636
  • Turkey 3,179,115
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,179,115
    Active: 208,263
    Recovered: 2,939,929
    Death: 30,923
  • Germany 2,772,694
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,772,694
    Active: 218,790
    Recovered: 2,477,500
    Death: 76,404
  • Pakistan 654,591
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 654,591
    Active: 44,447
    Recovered: 595,929
    Death: 14,215
  • China 90,167
    China
    Confirmed: 90,167
    Active: 167
    Recovered: 85,364
    Death: 4,636

ପୁରୀ, ୨୮ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁରୀ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ହିରଣ୍ୟକସ୍ୟପଙ୍କ ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ଖସିପଡ଼ି ଜଣେ ସେବାୟତ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗୁରୁତର ସେବାୟତ କୁନୁ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ନିମନ୍ତେ ପୁରୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଦ୍ୱାର ନିକଟ ନୃସିଂହନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ଏହି ମୂର୍ତ୍ତିଟି ଖସିଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି । ତଳେ ବସିଥିବା ସମୟରେ ୩ ଫୁଟର ପଥର ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ଖସି ସେବାୟତଙ୍କ ଡାହାଣ ଗୋଡ଼ ଉପରେ ପଡ଼ିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.