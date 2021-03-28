ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ଖସିଲା ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି: ସେବାୟତ ଗୁରୁତର

-
ପୁରୀ, ୨୮ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ପୁରୀ ଶ୍ରୀମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ହିରଣ୍ୟକସ୍ୟପଙ୍କ ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ଖସିପଡ଼ି ଜଣେ ସେବାୟତ ଗୁରୁତର ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଗୁରୁତର ସେବାୟତ କୁନୁ ମହାପାତ୍ରଙ୍କୁ ଚିକିତ୍ସା ନିମନ୍ତେ ପୁରୀ ମୁଖ୍ୟ ଚିକିତ୍ସାଳୟରେ ଭର୍ତ୍ତି କରାଯାଇଛି । ପଶ୍ଚିମ ଦ୍ୱାର ନିକଟ ନୃସିଂହନାଥ ମନ୍ଦିରରୁ ଏହି ମୂର୍ତ୍ତିଟି ଖସିଥିବା ସ୍ପଷ୍ଟ ହୋଇଛି । ତଳେ ବସିଥିବା ସମୟରେ ୩ ଫୁଟର ପଥର ମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ଖସି ସେବାୟତଙ୍କ ଡାହାଣ ଗୋଡ଼ ଉପରେ ପଡ଼ିଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି ।