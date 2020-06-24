Another Cricket series postponed due to Coronavirus!

The world of sports is not recovered from the Coronavirus attack. Bangladesh has canceled the tour to Sri Lanka in view of the rising havoc of the Coronavirus. Bangladesh team had to go to Sri Lanka to play a three-Test series in the next month. Earlier, Bangladesh had also canceled the two-Test series with New Zealand.

The ICC has informed about the cancellation of the Bangladesh tour to Sri Lanka. “The Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka next month has been postponed,” the ICC wrote on the Twitter handle. On Tuesday, New Zealand’s tour of Bangladesh for the Test matches was also postponed as three cricketers from the South Asian country were recently released. Was found to be infected with the virus.

New Zealand was to travel to Bangladesh to play a two-Test series under the ICC World Test Championship in August-September. Last week, former Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza, Nazmul Islam, and Nafees Iqbal were found to be COVID-19 positive.