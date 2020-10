Mumbai, 2/10: In his statement to the police, Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations made by actress Payal Ghosh. Anurag Kashyap’s lawyer has issued a statement on behalf of the filmmaker after he was questioned by the police on Thursday (October 1). The actor said that he was in Sri Lanka for the shooting of his film. The actor has submitted all the necessary documents for the same to the police officials investigating the case.