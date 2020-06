New Delhi, 8/6: Delhi LG Anil Baijal overruled the order made by Delhi CM that only Delhi residents can be treated in Delhi government hospitals. Now anyone can be treated in Delhi government hospital. LG today in his capacity as Chairperson of the DDMA directed departments and authorities of NCT of Delhi to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds of not being a resident of Delhi.

This decision will bring relief to the many people from other states living in Delhi.