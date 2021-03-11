Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India. Know Details!

-
New Delhi, 11/3: Apple Inc has started the assembly of the iPhone 12 in India. Apple in a statement said, “We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone.
According to sources, the Indian unit of Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in Tamil Nadu.
Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his happiness and tweeted, “Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention. This will create jobs in large numbers,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted following news of iPhone 12 production in India.
Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention. This will create jobs in large numbers. pic.twitter.com/1GCyTK1Phm
— Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) March 11, 2021