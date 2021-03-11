Apple starts assembly of iPhone 12 in India. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 118,769,551 World Confirmed: 118,769,551 Active: 21,798,103 Recovered: 94,337,038 Death: 2,634,410

USA 29,862,124 USA Confirmed: 29,862,124 Active: 8,679,663 Recovered: 20,640,270 Death: 542,191

India 11,287,451 India Confirmed: 11,287,451 Active: 191,069 Recovered: 10,938,146 Death: 158,236

Brazil 11,205,972 Brazil Confirmed: 11,205,972 Active: 1,021,316 Recovered: 9,913,739 Death: 270,917

Russia 4,360,823 Russia Confirmed: 4,360,823 Active: 310,556 Recovered: 3,959,533 Death: 90,734

UK 4,234,924 UK Confirmed: 4,234,924 Active: 761,448 Recovered: 3,348,489 Death: 124,987

Italy 3,123,368 Italy Confirmed: 3,123,368 Active: 487,074 Recovered: 2,535,483 Death: 100,811

Turkey 2,821,943 Turkey Confirmed: 2,821,943 Active: 142,854 Recovered: 2,649,862 Death: 29,227

Germany 2,535,838 Germany Confirmed: 2,535,838 Active: 125,500 Recovered: 2,337,000 Death: 73,338

Pakistan 597,497 Pakistan Confirmed: 597,497 Active: 17,627 Recovered: 566,493 Death: 13,377

China 90,018 China Confirmed: 90,018 Active: 181 Recovered: 85,201 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 11/3: Apple Inc has started the assembly of the iPhone 12 in India. Apple in a statement said, “We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers,” Apple said in a statement on Thursday, without naming the supplier making the smartphone.

According to sources, the Indian unit of Apple’s Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn will assemble the device in its plant in Tamil Nadu.

Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his happiness and tweeted, “Nice to see our efforts to make India a big hub of mobile and components manufacturing is attracting global attention. This will create jobs in large numbers,” Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted following news of iPhone 12 production in India.