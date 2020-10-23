Apple to launch airtags soon

Apple has recently launched the iPhone 12 series. Earlier Apple Watch 6 and new iPad were launched. Now the company can soon launch AirTag.

In fact, for some time, there have been continuous reports that AirTags will be launched along with the Apple iPhone 12 series. but that did not happen.

According to the report, these AirTags will be launched as Apple device tracking accessories. Tracking can be done by attaching it with an Apple device.

According to popular tipster Jon Prosser and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple AirTags can be launched this year.

It is being told that Apple will organize a special event in November. AirPods Studio headphones and AirTags can be launched at this