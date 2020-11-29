Australia defeats India by 51 runs

New Delhi(Sydney), 29/11: Australia defeated India in the second ODI held at Sydney by 51 runs and extended their lead to 2-0. Australia scored 389, losing 4 wickets, with a ton from captain Steve Smith, who scored 104 of 64 balls. Openers David Warner and Aaron Finch both scored their fifties, with 83 and 60 runs respectively. Marnus Labuschagne scored a half-century as well, hitting 70 off 61 balls. Glenn Maxwell, who had been quite unresponsive in the IPL, showed his batting prowess as he hammered the Indian bowlers for 63 just off 29 balls.

India started its innings well, with both the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal holding on to their ends. Dhawan was the first to go, scoring 30 off 23 balls, caught by Mitchell Starc while Josh Hazelwood was the one bowling. Mayank Agarwal followed Dhawan, as he too got out only after 2runs. Shreyas Iyer partnered with captain Virat Kohli for 83 runs before getting out at 38 as Steve Smith took an astonishing catch. Kohli was the next man down, scoring 89 of 87 balls, once again a victim to a superb catch, this time by Moises Henriques. KL Rahul played well, scoring 76 of 66 balls, but his innings was not enough to make India win. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja scored 28 and 24 respectively. By the end of 50 overs, India fell short by 51 runs, standing 337 at the cost of 9 wickets. Pat Cummins took 3 wickets, while Adam Zampa and Josh Hazelwood took 2 wickets each, and Moises Henriques and Glenn Maxwell took 1 wicket each for Australia, holding off the Indian batting lineup.

Steve Smith, the Australian captain was declared Man of the Match for his century, helping Australia score a huge score. This is India’s 7th consecutive ODI loss.