Australia defeats India by 66 runs in the first ODI

Sydney,27/11: Despite a heroic knock by all-rounder Hardik Panday 90(76) and a gutsy half-century by opener Sikhar Dhawan 74(86), the Indian cricket team failed to chase the gargantuan target set by the Aussies.

For Australia, Adam Zampa took 4 crucial wickets and Hazelwood has done the damage by picking up 3 top-order wickets.