Australian Cricketer Kane Richardson tested Coronavirus positive !

Sydney, 13/2: Australian pacer Kane Richardson was reportedly found with symptoms of COVID-19. He was immediately isolated from the squad. The results of the COVID-19 test are still pending. He was replaced by Sean Abbot for the first ODI.

An Australian spokesperson said, “Our medical staff are treating this a typical throat infection but we are following Australian Government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the squad and perform the appropriate tests given he has returned from international travel in the last 14 days.”