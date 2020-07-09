Ayurvedic treatment for COVID-19 : India-US joins hands

India ‘s ambassador to the US (Taranjit Singh Sandhu) said that Ayurvedic doctors (Ayurveda) and researchers in India and the US plan to start a joint clinical trial of Ayurvedic medicines to protect against the coronavirus. In a digital interaction with a group of eminent Indian-American scientists, scholars, and doctors on Wednesday, Sandhu said that the extensive network of institutional participation has brought together the scientific communities of the two countries in the fight against COVID-19.

Sandhu said, ‘Our institutes have come together to promote Ayurveda through joint research, teaching and training programs. Ayurvedic physicians and researchers from both countries are planning to start a joint clinical trial of Ayurvedic medicines to protect against. He said, ‘Our scientists are exchanging knowledge and research resources on this front.’