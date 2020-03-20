Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor tests Coronavirus Positive

Mumbai, 20/3: Singer Kanika Kapoor confirms that she has been tested positive of Coronavirus. According to reports, she hid her travel history and threw a grand party at a five-star hotel.

Confirming the news on Instagram, Kanika wrote, “Hello everyone, For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. The contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.