Bajrang Punia wins Gold at Rome Ranking Series to become World no.1

New Delhi, 8/3: Indian Wrestler Bajrang Punia beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir 2-2 by criteria in the final of the 65kg freestyle event at the Matteo Pellicone in Rome. He won a 2-pointer in the last 30 seconds of his bout to win the gold medal in the Ranking Series tournament.

Our #TOPSAthlete wrestler @BajrangPunia makes a winning return to the international circuit after more than a year as he beat Mongolia’s Tulga Tumur Ochir to win gold in the men’s 65 kg freestyle at the #MatteoPellicone #WrestleRome ranking series. Many congratulations!#wrestling pic.twitter.com/mYoJbrbavc — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) March 7, 2021

Notably, this is Bajrang’s second successive gold medal at the Matteo Pellicone ranking series event in Rome as he had finished on the top step of the podium in January 2020, beating Jordan Oliver of the USA in the final.