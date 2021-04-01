Bappi Lahiri Tests Positive for Covid 19

FeaturedEntertainmentTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 129,585,755
    World
    Confirmed: 129,585,755
    Active: 22,262,365
    Recovered: 104,492,923
    Death: 2,830,467
  • USA 31,166,344
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,166,344
    Active: 6,927,626
    Recovered: 23,673,462
    Death: 565,256
  • Brazil 12,753,258
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,753,258
    Active: 1,261,435
    Recovered: 11,169,937
    Death: 321,886
  • India 12,221,665
    India
    Confirmed: 12,221,665
    Active: 584,022
    Recovered: 11,474,683
    Death: 162,960
  • Russia 4,554,264
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,554,264
    Active: 278,612
    Recovered: 4,176,419
    Death: 99,233
  • UK 4,345,788
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,345,788
    Active: 371,724
    Recovered: 3,847,351
    Death: 126,713
  • Italy 3,584,899
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,584,899
    Active: 562,508
    Recovered: 2,913,045
    Death: 109,346
  • Turkey 3,317,182
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,317,182
    Active: 271,419
    Recovered: 3,014,226
    Death: 31,537
  • Germany 2,830,335
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,830,335
    Active: 218,296
    Recovered: 2,535,000
    Death: 77,039
  • Pakistan 672,931
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 672,931
    Active: 53,127
    Recovered: 605,274
    Death: 14,530
  • China 90,217
    China
    Confirmed: 90,217
    Active: 187
    Recovered: 85,394
    Death: 4,636

Mumbai, 1/4: Popular Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahari has been found Corona positive. He is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai immediately after his report came as positive. Information about Bappi Lahiri being infected has been issued by his daughter Reema. His family has also urged all those who came in touch with Bappi Lahiri in the last few days to conduct their precautionary Covid-19 test.

Reema said in the statement, “Bappi Da took extreme care, but still found mild symptoms of Covid. He has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital as a precaution under the supervision of Dr. Udvadia due to his age. He will soon recover and return home. Thank you all for always keeping them in your prayers. ”

A spokesperson for Bappi Lahiri has also issued a statement. He said, “He wants blessings and best wishes from his fans, friends and all from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are sending a message to all his well-wishers and fans to be healthy, be blessed.”

The risk of corona continues to increase in Bollywood. In the last few days, many celebs have been hit by Corona. Prior to Bappi Lahiri, many celebs including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Karthik Aryan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Satish Kaushik were found positive. However, many of these celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, have recovered from Corona as well.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.