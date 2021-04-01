Bappi Lahiri Tests Positive for Covid 19

-
World
129,585,755
WorldConfirmed: 129,585,755Active: 22,262,365Recovered: 104,492,923Death: 2,830,467
-
USA
31,166,344
USAConfirmed: 31,166,344Active: 6,927,626Recovered: 23,673,462Death: 565,256
-
Brazil
12,753,258
BrazilConfirmed: 12,753,258Active: 1,261,435Recovered: 11,169,937Death: 321,886
-
India
12,221,665
IndiaConfirmed: 12,221,665Active: 584,022Recovered: 11,474,683Death: 162,960
-
Russia
4,554,264
RussiaConfirmed: 4,554,264Active: 278,612Recovered: 4,176,419Death: 99,233
-
UK
4,345,788
UKConfirmed: 4,345,788Active: 371,724Recovered: 3,847,351Death: 126,713
-
Italy
3,584,899
ItalyConfirmed: 3,584,899Active: 562,508Recovered: 2,913,045Death: 109,346
-
Turkey
3,317,182
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,317,182Active: 271,419Recovered: 3,014,226Death: 31,537
-
Germany
2,830,335
GermanyConfirmed: 2,830,335Active: 218,296Recovered: 2,535,000Death: 77,039
-
Pakistan
672,931
PakistanConfirmed: 672,931Active: 53,127Recovered: 605,274Death: 14,530
-
China
90,217
ChinaConfirmed: 90,217Active: 187Recovered: 85,394Death: 4,636
Mumbai, 1/4: Popular Bollywood singer and composer Bappi Lahari has been found Corona positive. He is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai immediately after his report came as positive. Information about Bappi Lahiri being infected has been issued by his daughter Reema. His family has also urged all those who came in touch with Bappi Lahiri in the last few days to conduct their precautionary Covid-19 test.
Reema said in the statement, “Bappi Da took extreme care, but still found mild symptoms of Covid. He has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital as a precaution under the supervision of Dr. Udvadia due to his age. He will soon recover and return home. Thank you all for always keeping them in your prayers. ”
A spokesperson for Bappi Lahiri has also issued a statement. He said, “He wants blessings and best wishes from his fans, friends and all from India and abroad. On behalf of Bappi Da, we are sending a message to all his well-wishers and fans to be healthy, be blessed.”
The risk of corona continues to increase in Bollywood. In the last few days, many celebs have been hit by Corona. Prior to Bappi Lahiri, many celebs including Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Paresh Rawal, Milind Soman, Rohit Saraf, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ranbir Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Karthik Aryan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Satish Kaushik were found positive. However, many of these celebs, including Ranbir Kapoor, have recovered from Corona as well.