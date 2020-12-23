Bar Council of India announces AIBE 2021 exam dates, know the Details Here!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
The Bar Council of India has announced the exam dates for the AIBE XVI Exam 2021 on Wednesday. The AIBE 2021 exam is scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.

The application process for AIBE XVI 2021 will start from December 26 in an online format at allindiabarexamination.com. The AIBE XVI registrations will commence online from December 26, 2020, and continue until February 26, 2021. The last date to pay the exam fee is February 23.

AIBE is conducted to test potential advocates who want to practice law. A lawyer needs to clear this examination with two years of enrollment in the Bar Council of India.  An advocate has to clear the exam to get a “Certificate of Practice” by the Bar Council Of India.

For more information visit allindiabarexamination.com

