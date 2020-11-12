BCCI is planning to add 9th team in Indian Premier league(IPL)

Mumbai, 12/11: After successfully organizing the 2020 edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) , BCCI already started preparation for the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

It is learned that the Indian board has informally indicated to the franchises that the auction would be scheduled early in 2021 and there would be a mega auction as per the original plans. Also, reports suggest that BCCI has plans to add a ninth team for the 2021 season to compensate for the financial losses it had to undergo owing to the coronavirus pandemic.