ସାବଧାନ୍! କାଲିଠାରୁ ଡବଲ୍ ହେଲମେଟ୍, ନପିନ୍ଧିଲେ କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ

WorldConfirmed: 83,200,995Active: 22,398,341Recovered: 58,987,493Death: 1,815,161
USAConfirmed: 20,216,991Active: 7,867,419Recovered: 11,998,794Death: 350,778
IndiaConfirmed: 10,267,283Active: 258,229Recovered: 9,860,280Death: 148,774
BrazilConfirmed: 7,619,970Active: 718,249Recovered: 6,707,781Death: 193,940
RussiaConfirmed: 3,159,297Active: 547,938Recovered: 2,554,340Death: 57,019
UKConfirmed: 2,432,888Active: 2,360,340Recovered: N/ADeath: 72,548
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,194,272Active: 95,001Recovered: 2,078,629Death: 20,642
ItalyConfirmed: 2,083,689Active: 564,395Recovered: 1,445,690Death: 73,604
GermanyConfirmed: 1,719,829Active: 383,743Recovered: 1,302,600Death: 33,486
PakistanConfirmed: 479,715Active: 34,537Recovered: 435,073Death: 10,105
ChinaConfirmed: 87,052Active: 368Recovered: 82,050Death: 4,634
