ସାବଧାନ୍! କାଲିଠାରୁ ଡବଲ୍ ହେଲମେଟ୍, ନପିନ୍ଧିଲେ କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର,୩୧ ।୧୨(ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ନୂଆବର୍ଷରୁ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଟ୍ରାଫିକ୍ ନିୟମ କଡାକଡି ଭାବେ ପାଳନ ହେବ । ଏଥର ଅମାନିଆଙ୍କୁ ଆଉ ତ୍ରାହି ନାହିଁ । ଆସନ୍ତାକାଲିଠାରୁ ଡବଲ ହେଲମେଟ ପିନ୍ଧିବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ, ନହେଲେ କଡା କାର୍ଯ୍ୟାନୁଷ୍ଠାନ । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପରିବହନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପଦ୍ମନାଭ ବେହେରା । ସେ କହିଛନ୍ତି ଯେ, ‘ବାଇକ୍ ପଛରେ ବସିବା ଲୋକ ହେଲମେଟ୍ ପିନ୍ଧିବା ବାଧ୍ୟତାମୂଳକ । ହେଲମେଟ୍ ନପିନ୍ଧିଲେ ଗାଡି କାଗଜପତ୍ର ଯାଞ୍ଚ ହେବ ।’ ତେବେ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣା କର୍ମାଇବାକୁ ରାଜ୍ୟକୁ ତାଗିଦ୍ କରାଯାଇଛି ବୋଲି ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କହିଛନ୍ତି ।

