Cuttack, 21/2: Bengal was all out for 332 against Odisha in the first innings of Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Odisha. For Bengal, Anustup Majumdar played a vital knock of 157 and Shahbaz Ahmed scored 82.

For Odisha, Pace spearhead Basant Mohanty claimed 4 wickets and Suryakant Pradhan took 3 wickets. Bengal managed to add only 24 runs to the overnight score.