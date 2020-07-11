Beware: Delete these applications from your phone

Google has deleted 11 apps from the play store. These apps are affected by Joker malware, which Google was tracking since 2017. Researchers at checkpoints have discovered new variants of Joker malware, which are hidden in apps. This newly updated Joker can download much more malware to the malware device, which in turn makes it a member of premium service without the user’s permission. That is, the hackers silently subscribe to the premium service through these affected apps, and users do not know anything about it.

So, delete these applications , if you don’t want to be affected by the deadly virus.

com.imagecompress.android

com.contact.withme.texts

com.hmvoice.friendsms

com.relax.relaxation.androidsms

com.cheery.message.sendsms