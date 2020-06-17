Beware , Hackers can listen to your conversation by the light bulb

There have been many reports of espionage through smart devices, but now even more shocking thing is revealed. So far we have heard of data leakage due to smartphones, Smart TVs, laptops, tablets, Smart fridge, or Smart Microwave. But you will be surprised to know that to do this your light bulb does not even need to be smart. Yes, a light bulb in your room can spy on you.

Researchers from Israel’s Ben-Gurion University and the Weizmann Institute of Science have developed a unique way in which the matter of the room can be heard only by looking at the light bulb. Researchers have named it Lamphone Attack. It was told that the real-time passive recovery sound is being reduced due to the light bulb vibration, the conversation can be heard from a distance of 25 meters. This attack is performed through a remote electro-optical sensor so that the frequency response to the light bulb’s sound can be analyzed.