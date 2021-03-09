Bhansali tests Positive for Coronavirus, Alia Bhatt in Quarantine

-
Mumbai, 9/3: Director-Producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for Coronavirus on Tuesday. He is currently in self-quarantine. Actress Alia Bhatt who was shooting for Bhansali’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi has also self-quarantined herself. Earlier today Actor Ranbir Kapoor has also tested positive for Coronavirus and is in quarantine.
According to sources, “SLB has tested positive for Covid-19, and he is under self-quarantine, Alia too has quarantined herself since SLB and Ranbir both have tested positive. Everybody who has come in contact with Sanjay has taken the test.”
The source added that the director’s mother, Leela Bhansali is doing fine. They said, “After Sanjay tested positive, the first thing he did was to get his mother tested too, she has tested negative for the virus and is doing fine but she has also quarantined herself as a precautionary measure.”