Big blow to ICICI and Axis bank customers , Now you have to pay for depositing money!

Private sector ICICI Bank and Axis Bank have given a big blow to customers. The bank said that henceforth, you may have to pay fees for depositing money in non-business hours and on holidays through cash recyclers and cash deposit machines. According to a CNBC TV report, now if you use a cash recycler and cash deposit machine in addition to vacation time or bank time, then customers will be charged 50 rupees as a convenience fee. According to the bank’s notification, ICICI Bank will charge 50 rupees as a convenience fee from customers from 6 pm to 8 am on holiday days and working days.