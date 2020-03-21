Big Breaking: 5 districts of Odisha locked down from 22 to 29 March

Bhubaneswar, 21/3: Odisha state government has made big announcements to address the issue. All towns and villages in the five districts will have lockdowns. It will apply to Khordha, Ganjam, Cuttack, Kendrapara and Anugul districts. All cities and towns will have lockdowns in all these districts. The rule will also apply to Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Baleshwar, Rourkela, Bhadrak, Puri, Jajpur Road, Jajpur Town. The rule will take effect on March 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Essentials stores will remain open in Lockdown. Bus, train, airline, shopping, family, fish, meat, eggs, chicken, petrol pumps and medicine shops will remain open during the lockdown. In addition, the wholesale market for essentials will remain open. Hospitals, banks, and ATMs will remain open. Municipal services, police, fire services will continue. Drinking water and electricity offices will also remain open. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has called on the government to cooperate. He also suggested staying at home for the good of family and friends. Police have been instructed to take strong action against those who violate the ban.