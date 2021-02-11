Big Breaking : CAA will be implemented after Coronavirus vaccination : Amit Shah

-
World
WorldConfirmed: 107,950,666Active: 25,442,994Recovered: 80,140,317Death: 2,367,355
USA
USAConfirmed: 27,897,214Active: 9,586,691Recovered: 17,827,323Death: 483,200
India
IndiaConfirmed: 10,871,060Active: 144,032Recovered: 10,571,629Death: 155,399
Brazil
BrazilConfirmed: 9,662,305Active: 831,230Recovered: 8,596,130Death: 234,945
Russia
RussiaConfirmed: 4,027,748Active: 410,639Recovered: 3,538,422Death: 78,687
UK
UKConfirmed: 3,985,161Active: 1,851,466Recovered: 2,018,844Death: 114,851
Italy
ItalyConfirmed: 2,668,266Active: 410,111Recovered: 2,165,817Death: 92,338
Turkey
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,556,837Active: 84,459Recovered: 2,445,285Death: 27,093
Germany
GermanyConfirmed: 2,311,297Active: 159,718Recovered: 2,087,600Death: 63,979
Pakistan
PakistanConfirmed: 559,093Active: 30,225Recovered: 516,683Death: 12,185
China
ChinaConfirmed: 89,736Active: 879Recovered: 84,221Death: 4,636
Thakurnagar, 11/2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a big announcement regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the CAA, including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of COVID vaccination has ended.
He also accused the opposition of spreading lies and misleading the minorities regarding the Citizenship Amendment act. He said that the implementation of CAA will not impact the status of minorities in India.
Addressing a rally, he said “As soon as the COVID vaccination process ends the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin,”