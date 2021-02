Big Breaking : CAA will be implemented after Coronavirus vaccination : Amit Shah

COVID-19 Updates World 107,950,666 World Confirmed: 107,950,666 Active: 25,442,994 Recovered: 80,140,317 Death: 2,367,355

USA 27,897,214 USA Confirmed: 27,897,214 Active: 9,586,691 Recovered: 17,827,323 Death: 483,200

India 10,871,060 India Confirmed: 10,871,060 Active: 144,032 Recovered: 10,571,629 Death: 155,399

Brazil 9,662,305 Brazil Confirmed: 9,662,305 Active: 831,230 Recovered: 8,596,130 Death: 234,945

Russia 4,027,748 Russia Confirmed: 4,027,748 Active: 410,639 Recovered: 3,538,422 Death: 78,687

UK 3,985,161 UK Confirmed: 3,985,161 Active: 1,851,466 Recovered: 2,018,844 Death: 114,851

Italy 2,668,266 Italy Confirmed: 2,668,266 Active: 410,111 Recovered: 2,165,817 Death: 92,338

Turkey 2,556,837 Turkey Confirmed: 2,556,837 Active: 84,459 Recovered: 2,445,285 Death: 27,093

Germany 2,311,297 Germany Confirmed: 2,311,297 Active: 159,718 Recovered: 2,087,600 Death: 63,979

Pakistan 559,093 Pakistan Confirmed: 559,093 Active: 30,225 Recovered: 516,683 Death: 12,185

China 89,736 China Confirmed: 89,736 Active: 879 Recovered: 84,221 Death: 4,636

Thakurnagar, 11/2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has made a big announcement regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. He said that the process of granting Indian citizenship to refugees under the CAA, including to the Matua community of West Bengal, will begin once the process of COVID vaccination has ended.

He also accused the opposition of spreading lies and misleading the minorities regarding the Citizenship Amendment act. He said that the implementation of CAA will not impact the status of minorities in India.

Addressing a rally, he said “As soon as the COVID vaccination process ends the process of granting citizenship under CAA will begin,”