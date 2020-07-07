Big development in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Bandra police seized the CCTV footage of the building

24 days have passed since the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police have questioned more than 30 people but the mystery of Sushant’s death has not been solved. Sushant’s fans say that this is not a suicide case but a planned murder, so the CBI should investigate the case. Bandra Police is investigating every aspect in the midst of this noise on social media. An update on this matter has been reported that to get to the bottom of this case, the police have taken CCTV recordings of Sushant’s building.

According to a tweet by news agency ANI, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Zone IX) of the Mumbai Police, told that the house in Bandra where Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput lived. The CCTV recordings of that building have been taken over by the police. Abhishek Trimukhe told that there was no CCTV installed at his house. The police are now waiting for the forensic report.