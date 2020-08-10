Big news : Central government has given permission to arrange IPL in UAE

The Cricket Board of India has received formal approval from the central government to organize the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) this year in the United Arab Emirates. League chairman Brijesh Patel gave this information on Monday. The IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November in Sharjah, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. The government gave in-principle approval to the BCCI last week. Due to the increasing cases of the Coronavirus epidemic in India, the tournament is being held in the UAE.

Brijesh Patel told PTI, ‘We have got written approval.’ He was asked whether both the Home and Foreign Ministry had given approval in writing. When any sports organization of India conducts domestic tournaments abroad, approval has to be taken from the Ministry of Home, Foreign Affairs, and Sports. A top board official said, “After getting approval from the government, we had told the Emirates Cricket Board. Now that we have got written approval, the teams will be informed.