Big news : Colleges to open in this State from October 1

In the midst of the ongoing controversy over NEET and JEE examinations across the country, the Government of Karnataka has announced the opening of colleges. On Wednesday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan CN announced that all the colleges in the state will be reopened from October 1.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said, “This time the academic session will start from September 1 through online class, but the offline class will be started in October.” He said, ‘The education department of the state government is waiting for the guidelines of offline classes from the central government.’ According to the information, preparations are being made for how offline classes will be organized by the Karnataka government in October. Along with this, how to protect children and teachers in the Corona period is also being planned.