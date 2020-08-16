Big news for mutual fund investers ,Know the details

If you invest in Mutual Fund, then this news is very important for you, because the country’s 15 largest asset management companies (AMCs) have increased their Total Expense Ratio (TER). Due to the increase in TER, direct plans of equity schemes of most large mutual fund houses will become expensive. Top AMCs, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Pru Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, increased base TER of their equity schemes between late August and July Has announced.

Investment in mutual funds will be expensive

These schemes will become expensive for investors after the revised expense ratio is implemented. High TER will reduce the Net Asset Value (NAV). The NAV of a mutual fund scheme is calculated after deducting the total expenses.