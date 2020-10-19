Big news for private job holders, government may announce new scheme before Diwali

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, along with Nirmala Sitharaman, is also trying to revive the economy affected by the Coronavirus epidemic. He has said that the central government is ready to take necessary steps to further improve the condition of the economy. Also, indicated that very soon the picture will be cleared on LTC (Leave Travel Allowances) benefits for private-sector employees too. Regarding the recently announced Stimulus, he said that the intention of the government is to provide necessary help to the deprived and poor class. Although this package was announced for government employees, these expenses are going to be on some items, which will directly benefit the small businessman.

When will the picture be clear on LTA for the private sector?

Regarding giving LTA benefits to private sector employees, he said that clarification will be issued very soon for those employees who have adopted the new tax system or who have already taken advantage of LTA. An explanation about this may be issued in the coming week.