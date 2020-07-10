Biggest achievement for railways:Trains will run soon without fuel and electricity

In the last 3 months, Indian Railways has launched many new things. The use of clean fuel has been further enhanced by the Railways. Indian Railways has built a battery-powered engine and has also successfully tested it. So now it will not be wrong to say that in a few days now, trains running on the tracks can be seen on the tracks.

These steps are taken to save electricity and diesel consumption

According to the railway, this engine has been built to save electricity and diesel consumption. Indian Railways informed that a battery-operated dual-mode shunting loco ‘Navdoot’ has been constructed in the Jabalpur division of West Central Railway, whose test has been successful. This battery-operated loco will be a big step in saving diesel as well as environmental protection.