Bihar Election : 32.82% voter turnout till 1 pm

Bihar,3/11: Voting in 94 of the total 243 Assembly seats in Bihar is underway during the second phase of state elections in which over 2.85 crore voters will decide the fate of 1,463 candidates in the fray.

As many as 41,362 polling stations have been set up across 17 districts. The RJD has fielded 56 candidates in the second phase of elections. The BJP is contesting 46 seats and the JD-U 43 seats.

The Congress is contesting 24 seats, CPI and CPM four each, Lok Janshakti Party 52 and RLSP 36 seats.32.82% voter turn out till 1 PM