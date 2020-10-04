Bihar Election : Nitish accepts 50:50 seat sharing deal with BJP

Bihar, 4/10: if reports are to be believed, NDA has finally reached an agreement in Bihar over the seat-sharing ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections. The conclusion is reached after many days of intense discussion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) leaders.

According to the agreement,, Nitish Kumar’s party will be contesting elections on 122 seats of the 243 seats, while the BJP will be fielding candidates on 121 Assembly constituencies.