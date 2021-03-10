BJP Faces no confidence motion in Haryana Today

COVID-19 Updates World 118,169,144 World Confirmed: 118,169,144 Active: 21,685,233 Recovered: 93,861,532 Death: 2,622,379

USA 29,801,506 USA Confirmed: 29,801,506 Active: 8,711,254 Recovered: 20,549,678 Death: 540,574

India 11,262,707 India Confirmed: 11,262,707 Active: 184,582 Recovered: 10,920,046 Death: 158,079

Brazil 11,125,017 Brazil Confirmed: 11,125,017 Active: 1,013,231 Recovered: 9,843,218 Death: 268,568

Russia 4,342,474 Russia Confirmed: 4,342,474 Active: 320,488 Recovered: 3,932,177 Death: 89,809

UK 4,228,998 UK Confirmed: 4,228,998 Active: 788,267 Recovered: 3,315,934 Death: 124,797

Italy 3,101,093 Italy Confirmed: 3,101,093 Active: 478,883 Recovered: 2,521,731 Death: 100,479

Turkey 2,807,387 Turkey Confirmed: 2,807,387 Active: 137,558 Recovered: 2,640,669 Death: 29,160

Germany 2,520,609 Germany Confirmed: 2,520,609 Active: 118,928 Recovered: 2,328,700 Death: 72,981

Pakistan 595,239 Pakistan Confirmed: 595,239 Active: 16,699 Recovered: 565,216 Death: 13,324

China 90,007 China Confirmed: 90,007 Active: 177 Recovered: 85,194 Death: 4,636

Chandigarh, 10/3: The ruling BJP will face a no-confidence motion in Haryana assembly today. Congress will move the motion against the BJP-JJP Haryana government. Haryana Assembly Speaker GC Gupta said that a two-hour discussion will be followed by a no-confidence motion before the voting.

“Two Independent MLAs who were supporting the government have withdrawn their support. Some MLAs of their alliance party said this is the most corrupt government,” Congress’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said. “We will get to know who stands with whom when we will bring in the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government,” he added.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30.

Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

The BJP-JJP government requires the support of 45 members to prove the majority.