BJP Faces no confidence motion in Haryana Today

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Chandigarh, 10/3: The ruling BJP will face a no-confidence motion in Haryana assembly today. Congress will move the motion against the BJP-JJP Haryana government. Haryana Assembly Speaker GC Gupta said that a two-hour discussion will be followed by a no-confidence motion before the voting.

“Two Independent MLAs who were supporting the government have withdrawn their support. Some MLAs of their alliance party said this is the most corrupt government,” Congress’s former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said. “We will get to know who stands with whom when we will bring in the no-confidence motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government,” he added.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, currently having an effective strength of 88 members, the ruling BJP has 40 members, the JJP 10 and the Congress 30.

Seven are Independents, five of whom are supporting the government, while one member is of the Haryana Lokhit Party, who has also extended support to the government.

The BJP-JJP government requires the support of 45 members to prove the majority.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
