BJP fields Babul Supriyo and Rajib Banerjee in the Bengal Elections

COVID-19 Updates World 120,156,677 World Confirmed: 120,156,677 Active: 20,812,679 Recovered: 96,682,605 Death: 2,661,393

USA 30,043,662 USA Confirmed: 30,043,662 Active: 7,388,461 Recovered: 22,108,596 Death: 546,605

Brazil 11,439,250 Brazil Confirmed: 11,439,250 Active: 1,125,087 Recovered: 10,036,947 Death: 277,216

India 11,359,048 India Confirmed: 11,359,048 Active: 210,509 Recovered: 10,989,897 Death: 158,642

Russia 4,390,608 Russia Confirmed: 4,390,608 Active: 303,209 Recovered: 3,995,309 Death: 92,090

UK 4,253,820 UK Confirmed: 4,253,820 Active: 704,264 Recovered: 3,424,092 Death: 125,464

Italy 3,201,838 Italy Confirmed: 3,201,838 Active: 520,061 Recovered: 2,579,896 Death: 101,881

Turkey 2,866,012 Turkey Confirmed: 2,866,012 Active: 151,031 Recovered: 2,685,560 Death: 29,421

Germany 2,569,850 Germany Confirmed: 2,569,850 Active: 137,943 Recovered: 2,358,000 Death: 73,907

Pakistan 605,200 Pakistan Confirmed: 605,200 Active: 21,121 Recovered: 570,571 Death: 13,508

China 90,044 China Confirmed: 90,044 Active: 183 Recovered: 85,225 Death: 4,636

Kolkata, 14/3: BJP announced its candidates’ names for Bengal elections on Sunday. A total of 27 names have been announced for the third phase and 38 candidates for the fourth phase, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.

Former TMC leader Ranjib Banerjee recently joined BJP has been fielded from Domjur. Former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from the Alipurduar seat.

Rabindranath Bhattacharya has been fielded from Singur, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, Nishit Pramanik from Dinhata, and Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge.

BJP also announced that actor-turned-politician and party MP Locket Chatterjee will contest from Chunchura and Anjana Basu will contest from Sonarpur South. Indranil Das will contest from Kasba and actor Tanushree Chakraborty from Howrah Shyampur.

Actor Payel Sarkar and Yash Dasgupta have been fielded from Behala Purba and Chanditala respectively.

BJP had earlier released a list of 58 candidates for the first two phases of the election in Bengal.