BJP fields Babul Supriyo and Rajib Banerjee in the Bengal Elections

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Kolkata, 14/3: BJP announced its candidates’ names for Bengal elections on Sunday. A total of 27 names have been announced for the third phase and 38 candidates for the fourth phase, including that of Union minister Babul Supriyo and former TMC leader Rajib Banerjee.

Former TMC leader Ranjib Banerjee recently joined BJP has been fielded from Domjur. Former Chief Economic Advisor Ashok Lahiri has been fielded from the Alipurduar seat.

Rabindranath Bhattacharya has been fielded from Singur, Swapan Dasgupta from Tarakeswar, Nishit Pramanik from Dinhata, and Union minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge.

BJP also announced that actor-turned-politician and party MP Locket Chatterjee will contest from Chunchura and Anjana Basu will contest from Sonarpur South. Indranil Das will contest from Kasba and actor Tanushree Chakraborty from Howrah Shyampur.

Actor Payel Sarkar and Yash Dasgupta have been fielded from Behala Purba and Chanditala respectively.

BJP had earlier released a list of 58 candidates for the first two phases of the election in Bengal.

 

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
