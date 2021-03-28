BJP MLA Arun Narang thrashed by Protesting farmers! Congress and SAD Condemn the Attack.

Chandigarh, 28/3: Farmers, who are fiercely opposing the three new agricultural laws of the central government, are now becoming fierce. On Saturday, farmers beat up a BJP MLA Arun Narang in Malot in Muktsar district of Punjab. The farmers tore the shirt of the BJP MLA and at the same time black ink was also thrown on him. It was known that the Central Government has enacted new agricultural laws at the end of last year, after which thousands of farmers of Haryana, Punjab were angry.

Abohar MLA Arun Narang went to Malot to address the press conference, which was strongly opposed by the farmers. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mallot) Jaspal Singh told the news agency ‘PTI-Bhasha’ over the phone that the police officer posted there took Narang out to a safe place. Narang said that he was punched by some people and they also threw black-colored fluid on him.

Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar has condemned the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang in Malot today, saying such behavior is unacceptable in a democracy. He said today that such incidents will weaken the peasant movement. Describing the incident in Malot as unfortunate, he said that in a democracy every person should be given a chance to speak and everyone should respect the right of every citizen of the country to speak.

He said that at this time the Kisan movement was going in the right direction to achieve its goal, but such incidents would prove fatal for the Kisan movement. He urged all the farmers to abstain from such illegal activities as no one can be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal also condemned the attack on Narang in Malot and demanded a fair probe into the matter. Badal said that everyone should work with restraint to maintain peace and an amicable atmosphere in the state. He said that the police has failed to perform its duty. The state government has also failed to maintain law and order, only then such incidents are happening. Violence has no place in civilized society. Such an act will weaken the movement of farmers. Everyone has the right to protest in a democracy, but not everything should be left out of decorum.

