BJP MLA commits suicide at West Bengal

West Bengal, 13/7: In shocking news, senior BJP Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging near his home in Hemtabad area of North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

BJP leaders accused TMC of involved in his killing and it was not a suicide and they demand CBI probe into it.

Taking to Twitter, BJP Bengal tweeted Body of Shri Debendra Nath Roy, BJP MLA from Hemtabad, a reserved seat, in Uttar Dinajpur, was found hanging like this in Bindal, near his village home. People are of the clear opinion that he was first killed & then hung. His crime? He joined the BJP in 2019.”