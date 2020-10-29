BJP MP Manoj Tiwari narrowly escapes the accident , Made emergency landing at Patna Airport

Patna,29/10: Leaders and star campaigners are constantly going by air for the assembly elections in Bihar. In this episode, on Thursday, BJP’s star campaigner and film actor, MP Manoj Tiwari had to make an emergency landing of the helicopter. Actually, Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari was supposed to go to Bettiah for an election campaign, for which he also left Patna around 10 am. However, his helicopter could not land in Bettiah.

Manoj Tiwari’s helicopter failed to land at the meeting place in Bettiah, the reason being said that its contact with ATC has been lost. According to the information, this situation arose due to the technical radio malfunction of the helicopter, due to which it lost contact with the people of control and the landing of the helicopter could not take place. After this Manoj Tiwari’s helicopter kept circling in the sky of Patna for 40 minutes.

This situation arose due to a technical radio malfunction of the helicopter after which its safe landing was made in Patna somehow. After flying for 40 minutes, Manoj Tiwari’s helicopter returned to Patna Airport where its emergency landing was made. According to the information, the helicopter also made several rounds around the gathering place after which he returned back to Patna.