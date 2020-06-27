BJP President JP Nadda lashes out at Congress

BJP President JP Nadda, during a press conference on Saturday, attacked the Congress fiercely. JP Nadda said that 130 crore countrymen want to know what work the Congress did while in power. He said, ‘I want to tell Sonia ji not to try to avoid the original questions because of Corona or because of the situation in China.

JP Nadda said that the army of India is capable of protecting the country and our borders and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is safe. He said that a few days ago, by tweeting he had raised questions on the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. Today P Chidambaram says that the Foundation will return the money. The former finance minister of the country, who is on bell himself, will have to accept that in the interest of the country, the foundation took the fund in defiance of the rule.