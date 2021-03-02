BJP to meet on Thursday to finalise 1st list of candidates for Bengal election

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 2/3: BJP leaders will have a meeting on March 4 at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi to finalize the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal.

According to reports, the Bengal core group will meet at 8 pm on Tuesday followed by the state election committee meeting at 11 am on Wednesday.

The election in Bengal is expected to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP. The election will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.

