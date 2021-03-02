BJP to meet on Thursday to finalise 1st list of candidates for Bengal election

-
World
115,168,695
WorldConfirmed: 115,168,695Active: 21,773,838Recovered: 90,840,726Death: 2,554,131
-
USA
29,320,368
USAConfirmed: 29,320,368Active: 8,975,075Recovered: 19,817,630Death: 527,663
-
India
11,137,922
IndiaConfirmed: 11,137,922Active: 171,451Recovered: 10,809,101Death: 157,370
-
Brazil
10,589,608
BrazilConfirmed: 10,589,608Active: 876,672Recovered: 9,457,100Death: 255,836
-
Russia
4,268,215
RussiaConfirmed: 4,268,215Active: 343,279Recovered: 3,838,040Death: 86,896
-
UK
4,188,400
UKConfirmed: 4,188,400Active: 1,105,220Recovered: 2,959,884Death: 123,296
-
Italy
2,955,434
ItalyConfirmed: 2,955,434Active: 430,996Recovered: 2,426,150Death: 98,288
-
Turkey
2,711,479
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,711,479Active: 104,660Recovered: 2,578,181Death: 28,638
-
Germany
2,457,348
GermanyConfirmed: 2,457,348Active: 121,670Recovered: 2,264,600Death: 71,078
-
Pakistan
582,528
PakistanConfirmed: 582,528Active: 22,184Recovered: 547,406Death: 12,938
-
China
89,923
ChinaConfirmed: 89,923Active: 200Recovered: 85,087Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 2/3: BJP leaders will have a meeting on March 4 at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi to finalize the list of candidates for the upcoming assembly election in West Bengal.
According to reports, the Bengal core group will meet at 8 pm on Tuesday followed by the state election committee meeting at 11 am on Wednesday.
The election in Bengal is expected to be a tough contest between the TMC and the BJP. The election will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2.