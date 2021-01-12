BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait says “Will not Leave the Borders” after SC suspends Farm Laws

COVID-19 Updates World 91,415,094 World Confirmed: 91,415,094 Active: 24,031,048 Recovered: 65,428,273 Death: 1,955,773

New Delhi, 12/1: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait has said that the farmers are will not leave the Delhi borders till the government withdraws the farm laws. The Supreme court of India on Tuesday put a hold on the three farm laws till further notice.

The BKU Leader said that the farmers’ union will study the court order and decide future action after discussing it with the core committee. The union will issue a notice when they decide what needed to be done. Tikait also said that the tractor rally will continue as per the plan on January 26 and the farmers will not leave the borders.

The Supreme court bench headed by CJI SA Bobde put a hold on the farm laws until further hearing. SC said that it is “extremely disappointed” with the Government for the handling of the issue. The CJI also said that a committee will be formed to resolve the issue.