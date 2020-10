There is a phrase called ” Once in a blue moon ” which connotes the rarity of events. Similarly, the appearance of a blue moon in the sky is one of the rarest events in the world. There is good news for the moon lovers, now the whole world can witness, the appearance of a blue moon.

It will be visible in India on October 31 at 8.19 pm. People from both North America and South America will see it as will Africa, all of Europe, and much of Asia.