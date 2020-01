BMC distributes green gifts to the citizens on the New years

Bhubaneswar,1/1: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary distributed Green Gifts to the citizens on New Year’s Day on Wednesday.

The authorities also appealed to people to keep the city clean and green.

Previously, BMC started ‘Meals for plastic’ initiative an effort to reduce plastic pollution.