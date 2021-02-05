Breaking : 4G internet service restored in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly 2years

J&K, 5/2 ; In a major development, 4G internet service has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly 2 years. Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of J&K administratio announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire J&K informed in a tweet.

4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021

Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also reacted to the resumption of internet service in Jammu & Kashmir.