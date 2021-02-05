Breaking : 4G internet service restored in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly 2years

-
World
105,580,894
WorldConfirmed: 105,580,894Active: 25,852,141Recovered: 77,429,816Death: 2,298,937
-
USA
27,278,671
USAConfirmed: 27,278,671Active: 9,776,811Recovered: 17,034,751Death: 467,109
-
India
10,805,790
IndiaConfirmed: 10,805,790Active: 153,252Recovered: 10,497,654Death: 154,884
-
Brazil
9,397,769
BrazilConfirmed: 9,397,769Active: 877,123Recovered: 8,291,763Death: 228,883
-
Russia
3,934,606
RussiaConfirmed: 3,934,606Active: 445,379Recovered: 3,413,495Death: 75,732
-
UK
3,892,459
UKConfirmed: 3,892,459Active: 1,953,699Recovered: 1,828,510Death: 110,250
-
Italy
2,597,446
ItalyConfirmed: 2,597,446Active: 430,277Recovered: 2,076,928Death: 90,241
-
Turkey
2,508,988
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,508,988Active: 86,322Recovered: 2,396,199Death: 26,467
-
Germany
2,267,062
GermanyConfirmed: 2,267,062Active: 197,854Recovered: 2,008,200Death: 61,008
-
Pakistan
551,842
PakistanConfirmed: 551,842Active: 32,454Recovered: 507,502Death: 11,886
-
China
89,669
ChinaConfirmed: 89,669Active: 1,304Recovered: 83,729Death: 4,636
J&K, 5/2 ; In a major development, 4G internet service has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir after nearly 2 years. Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of J&K administratio announced that 4G mobile internet services are being restored in the entire J&K informed in a tweet.
4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K @diprjk
— Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) February 5, 2021
Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also reacted to the resumption of internet service in Jammu & Kashmir.
4G Mubarak! For the first time since Aug 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never.
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 5, 2021