Bihar,11/10: According to latest developments, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has crossed the 122 seats-mark in Bihar elections. According to latest trends, the ruling NDA has won 122 seats, while RJD-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) won 110 seats in the 243-member legislative assembly. Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gets clear mandate and way clear for NDA to form government in Bihar,