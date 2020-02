New Delhi, 17/2: The Patiala House court has issued a fresh death warrant. Now, the convicts will be hanged on 3rd March at 6 AM.

Nirbhaya convict Vinay’s advocate told the court that Vinay has been suffering from acute mental illness and he was on a hunger strike. Delhi’s Patiala House Court is hearing the plea of issuance of a fresh death warrant.

During the hearing of applications moved by Nirbhaya’s parents and the Delhi government, seeking fresh death warrants for the four convicts