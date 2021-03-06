Pakistan PM Imran Khan secures the Vote of Confidence

COVID-19 Updates World 116,768,134 World Confirmed: 116,768,134 Active: 21,807,340 Recovered: 92,366,889 Death: 2,593,905

USA 29,593,704 USA Confirmed: 29,593,704 Active: 8,874,812 Recovered: 20,183,329 Death: 535,563

India 11,192,088 India Confirmed: 11,192,088 Active: 180,267 Recovered: 10,854,128 Death: 157,693

Brazil 10,871,843 Brazil Confirmed: 10,871,843 Active: 937,485 Recovered: 9,671,410 Death: 262,948

Russia 4,312,181 Russia Confirmed: 4,312,181 Active: 323,107 Recovered: 3,900,348 Death: 88,726

UK 4,207,304 UK Confirmed: 4,207,304 Active: 938,476 Recovered: 3,144,567 Death: 124,261

Italy 3,023,129 Italy Confirmed: 3,023,129 Active: 456,470 Recovered: 2,467,388 Death: 99,271

Turkey 2,757,460 Turkey Confirmed: 2,757,460 Active: 119,711 Recovered: 2,608,848 Death: 28,901

Germany 2,493,887 Germany Confirmed: 2,493,887 Active: 122,190 Recovered: 2,299,400 Death: 72,297

Pakistan 588,728 Pakistan Confirmed: 588,728 Active: 17,352 Recovered: 558,210 Death: 13,166

China 89,962 China Confirmed: 89,962 Active: 173 Recovered: 85,153 Death: 4,636

Islamabad, 6/3 In Pakistan, Imran Khan’s government has won the vote of confidence. 178 votes were cast in favor of Imran. Khan needed the support of 171 MPs in the National Assembly. The House currently has 340 members out of a total of 342 members and two seats are vacant. Khan’s PTI has 157 MPs while the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has 83 members and the Pakistan Peoples Party has 55 MPs. The opposition coalition opposed this vote of confidence. Therefore, no member of the opposition attended the session of the National Assembly.

Imran Khan was the second Prime Minister in the history of Pakistan to declare the trust vote himself. Earlier in 1993, Nawaz Sharif himself took the initiative regarding the trust vote. Please tell that Imran Khan was accused of corruption. After Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Sheikh’s defeat in the Senate elections, Imran announced the vote of confidence.