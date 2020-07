New Delhi,21/7: According to reports, Nalini Sriharan who is accused of the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi has threatened to commit suicide inside her cell at the Vellore Special Prison for Women last night. She had a quarrel with her inmate who is also serving a life sentence.

her lawyer Pugalenthi said, “We want an inquiry into it as she never showed such an attitude during her 30-year incarceration. We request CM to move her to Puzhal prison. She isn’t safe in Vellore prison