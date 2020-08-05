Breaking : Third Umpire to call front foot no ball for first time

For the first time in cricketing history, the third umpire to call front football no-ball in England-Pakistan test series. The decision comes after the governing body decided to give the on-field umpires some breathing space.

ICC said in a “Performance of the technology in these Tests will be reviewed before any decisions taken on its future use in Test cricket. “Front foot no-ball technology to be used in ICC World Test Championship series featuring England and Pakistan, with the support of both teams.”