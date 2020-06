UP,12/6: Uttar Pradesh police have received a death threat against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a bomb. The news was received on the social media cell of UP Police’s integrated emergency response center UP112. He also warned about the bomb blast in 50 places in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh police registered an FIR in Gautam Palli police station. The security of CM Yogi Adityanath residence and other VIP areas has been increased.